June 28 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY’S (EMA) COMMITTEE HAS RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY (ABRAXANE®; NAB-PACLITAXEL) FOR SPECIFIC GROUP OF PATIENTS

* EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY’S (EMA) COMMITTEE RECOMMENDATION BASED ON THE RESULTS OF IMPASSION130 STUDY IN TRIPLE-NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER Source text: [bit.ly/2RItKSl] Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)