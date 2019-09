BRIEF-Roche Reports Positive Data From Phase III Impower110 Study Evaluating Tecentriq

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE’S TECENTRIQ AS A FIRST-LINE MONOTHERAPY HELPED CERTAIN PEOPLE WITH ADVANCED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER LIVE LONGER COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY

* POSITIVE DATA FROM PHASE III IMPOWER110 STUDY EVALUATING TECENTRIQ® (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AS A FIRST-LINE (INITIAL) MONOTHERAPY COMPARED WITH CISPLATIN OR CARBOPLATIN AND PEMETREXED OR GEMCITABINE (CHEMOTHERAPY) IN ADVANCED NON-SQUAMOUS AND SQUAMOUS NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER (NSCLC) WITHOUT ALK OR EGFR MUTATIONS (WILD-TYPE OR WT)

* STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN AN INTERIM ANALYSIS

* ROCHE WILL NOW SUBMIT THESE DATA TO GLOBAL HEALTH AUTHORITIES, INCLUDING FDA AND EMA, AND WILL DISCUSS HOW BEST TO BRING THIS OPTION TO PATIENTS AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE Source text for Eikon: [tinyurl.com/y66q4ly5] Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)