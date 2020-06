BRIEF-Roche Reports Positive Phase 3 Results For Venclexta/Venclyxto Combination In Acute Myeloid Leukaemia

June 13 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* POSITIVE PHASE III RESULTS FOR VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO COMBINATION IN ACUTE MYELOID LEUKAEMIA PRESENTED AT EHA 2020

* ROCHE-STUDY SHOW VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO PLUS AZACITIDINE HELP PEOPLE WITH MOST COMMON TYPE OF AGGRESSIVE ADULT LEUKAEMIA LIVE LONGER VERSUS AZACITIDINE ALONE

* ROCHE HOLDING- STUDY SHOWED THAT VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO COMBINATION REDUCED RISK OF DEATH (OVERALL SURVIVAL) BY 34% COMPARED TO AZACITIDINE ALONE

* ROCHE-VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO PLUS AZACITIDINE COMBINATION LED TO HIGHER RATES OF COMPOSITE COMPLETE REMISSION AT 66.4% VERSUS 28.3% WITH AZACITIDINE ALONE

* ROCHE HOLDING AG - STUDY ALSO MET ITS SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF CR AND CR WITH PARTIAL HAEMATOLOGIC RECOVERY (CR + CRH)

* ROCHE HOLDING AG - STUDY MET SECONDARY ENDPOINT WITH COMBINATION SHOWING A CR + CRH OF 64.7% COMPARED TO 22.8% WITH AZACITIDINE ALONE

* ROCHE HOLDING AG - DATA FROM VIALE-A STUDY HAS BEEN SHARED WITH HEALTH AUTHORITIES GLOBALLY INCLUDING US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

* ROCHE HOLDING AG - SAFETY FOR VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO PLUS AZACITIDINE APPEARED CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF THESE MEDICINES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: