BRIEF-Roche: Rituximab Phase III Study Met Primary Endpoint

June 13 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* LATEST PHASE IIISTUDY MET THE PRIMARY ENDPOINT, AND DEMONSTRATED THAT MABTHERA IS SUPERIOR TO MMF IN ACHIEVING SUSTAINED COMPLETE REMISSION Source text: [bit.ly/2RcXDKD] Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)