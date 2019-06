BRIEF-Roche says 37% Of Metastatic Her2-Positive Breast Cancer Patients In The Perjeta Arm Were Alive At Eight Years

June 3 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* AN OVERALL SURVIVAL IMPROVEMENT WAS OBSERVED WITH TECENTRIQ AND NAB-PACLITAXEL IN PD-L1-POSITIVE METASTATIC TRIPLE-NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER AT THE SECOND INTERIM ANALYSIS

* END-OF-STUDY RESULTS IN PHASE III CLEOPATRA STUDY SHOWED OVER A THIRD (37%) OF METASTATIC HER2-POSITIVE BREAST CANCER PATIENTS IN THE PERJETA ARM WERE ALIVE AT EIGHT YEARS

* ROCHE PRESENTS DATA FROM ACROSS ITS BREAST CANCER PORTFOLIO AT THE 2019 AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY (ASCO) ANNUAL MEETING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)