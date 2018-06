BRIEF-Roche says 5-year analysis shows survival benefit with Gazyva vs Mabthera

* SAYS NEW LONG-TERM DATA CONFIRM ROCHE’S GAZYVA/GAZYVARO EXTENDS LIVES OF PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKAEMIA COMPARED TO MABTHERA/RITUXAN

* SAYS CLL11 STUDY SHOWS A 51% REDUCTION IN RISK OF DISEASE PROGRESSION OR DEATH WITH GAZYVA/GAZYVARO COMPARED TO MABTHERA/RITUXAN

* SAYS ANALYSIS REPORTS A CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL OVERALL SURVIVAL BENEFIT IS SEEN FOR GAZYVA/GAZYVARO COMPARED TO MABTHERA/RITUXAN WHEN COMBINED WITH CHLORAMBUCIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)