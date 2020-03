March 16 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020 WILL BE HELD UNDER CONDITIONS OF COVID-19 ORDINANCE 2 OF FEDERAL COUNCIL

* TO COMPLY WITH REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS, VOTING AT AGM WILL BE BY INDEPENDENT PROXY

* ROCHE HOLDING - SHAREHOLDERS PHYSICALLY PRESENT TO BE ABLE TO CAST THEIR VOTES THROUGH PROXY, BUT TO NOT BE ADMITTED TO MEETING ROOMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: