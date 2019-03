March 5 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ALL PROPOSALS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED IN AGM

* 32TH CONSECUTIVE DIVIDEND INCREASE TO CHF 8.70 PER SHARE APPROVED

* SHAREHOLDERS ENDORSED THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF BONUSES PAID TO THE CORPORATE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE FOR 2018 WITH 99.59% OF THE VOTES

* CHRISTOPH FRANZ WAS CONFIRMED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS WITH 99.89% OF VOTES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)