BRIEF-Roche Says Cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test To Detect Novel Coronavirus Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization

March 13 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE’S COBAS SARS-COV-2 TEST TO DETECT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RECEIVES FDA EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION AND IS AVAILABLE IN MARKETS ACCEPTING THE CE MARK

* FIRST COMMERCIAL TEST FOR SARS-COV-2 WILL ENABLE EXPEDITED CORONAVIRUS TESTING TO MEET URGENT MEDICAL NEEDS

* ROCHE HOLDING - COBAS SARS-COV-2 TESTING ON WIDELY AVAILABLE, HIGH-VOLUME COBAS 6800/8800 TO SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASE AVAILABLE TESTING CAPACITY

* ROCHE HOLDING - CE-IVD TEST IS ALSO AVAILABLE IN MARKETS ACCEPTING CE MARK FOR PATIENTS WITH SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19 DISEASE