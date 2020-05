BRIEF-Roche Says Data Reinforce Safety Of Satralizumab In Neuromyelitis Patients

May 22 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* NEW LONGER-TERM DATA REINFORCE SAFETY OF ROCHE’S SATRALIZUMAB IN ADULTS AND ADOLESCENTS WITH NEUROMYELITIS OPTICA SPECTRUM DISORDER

* POOLED DATA FROM TWO PIVOTAL PHASE III OPEN-LABEL EXTENSION (OLE) STUDIES SHOW SATRALIZUMAB WAS WELL-TOLERATED AS A MONOTHERAPY

* ADOLESCENTS TREATED WITH SAME DOSING AND FREQUENCY DEMONSTRATED A BENEFIT-RISK PROFILE GENERALLY CONSISTENT WITH ADULT POPULATION

* NEW DATA FURTHER SUPPORT SATRALIZUMAB AS A POTENTIAL TREATMENT OPTION FOR NMOSD, A RARE, DEBILITATING CONDITION