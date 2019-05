May 15 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* GENENTECH’S PERSONALIZED MEDICINE ENTRECTINIB SHRANK TUMORS HARBORING NTRK, ROS1 OR ALK GENE FUSIONS IN CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS

* GENENTECH - SAFETY PROFILE OF ENTRECTINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN IN PREVIOUS ANALYSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: