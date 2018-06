June 8 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* GENENTECH ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL FOR VENCLEXTA PLUS RITUXAN FOR PEOPLE WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA

* GENENTECH SAYS FDA ALSO UPDATED INDICATION FOR VENCLEXTA AS SINGLE AGENT, WHICH IS NOW APPROVED FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE WITH CLL OR SLL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: