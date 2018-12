BRIEF-Roche Says Kadcyla Cuts Risk Of Breast Cancer Recurring

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE’S KADCYLA CUT RISK OF DISEASE RECURRING BY HALF COMPARED TO HERCEPTIN IN PEOPLE WITH HER2-POSITIVE EARLY BREAST CANCER WITH RESIDUAL DISEASE AFTER NEOADJUVANT TREATMENT

* AT THREE YEARS, 88.3% OF PEOPLE TREATED WITH KADCYLA IN ADJUVANT HER2-POSITIVE EARLY BREAST CANCER SETTING DID NOT HAVE THEIR BREAST CANCER RETURN COMPARED TO 77.0% TREATED WITH HERCEPTIN

* DATA FROM PHASE III KATHERINE STUDY WILL BE SUBMITTED TO HEALTH AUTHORITIES GLOBALLY