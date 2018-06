June 22 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* SAYS SOPHIE KORNOWSKI-BONNET, HEAD OF ROCHE PARTNERING AND MEMBER OF ENLARGED CORPORATE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE SINCE 2012, HAS ACCEPTED A NEW OPPORTUNITY AND WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE 31 JULY 2018

* SAYS JAMES SABRY, CURRENTLY HEAD OF PARTNERING FOR GENENTECH RESEARCH AND EARLY DEVELOPMENT (GRED), HAS BEEN APPOINTED GLOBAL HEAD OF PARTNERING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)