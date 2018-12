BRIEF-Roche Says New Venclexta/Venclyxto Data Demonstrates Deep Responses In Two Types Of Leukaemia

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* NEW VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO DATA DEMONSTRATE DEEP RESPONSES IN TWO OF MOST COMMON TYPES OF LEUKAEMIA

* NEW ANALYSES FROM PHASE III MURANO STUDY IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKAEMIA SHOW CONTINUED BENEFIT FROM FIXED-DURATION REGIMEN AFTER A MEDIAN FOLLOW-UP OF THREE YEARS

* UPDATED RESULTS FROM TWO STUDIES IN NEWLY-DIAGNOSED ACUTE MYELOID LEUKAEMIA DEMONSTRATE VENCLEXTA COMBINATIONS CONTINUED HIGH RATES OF DEEP REMISSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)