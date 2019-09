BRIEF-Roche Says Ocrevus MS Drug Data Show Reduction Of Disability Progression

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE TO PRESENT PIVOTAL DATA FOR SATRALIZUMAB IN NEUROMYELITIS OPTICA SPECTRUM DISORDER AND SIX-YEAR OCREVUS DATA IN MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS AT ECTRIMS

* INVESTIGATIONAL MEDICINE SATRALIZUMAB SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCES RISK OF RELAPSE IN PIVOTAL SAKURASTAR MONOTHERAPY STUDY FOR NEUROMYELITIS OPTICA SPECTRUM DISORDER

* NEW DATA PROVIDE INSIGHTS INTO NEUROFILAMENT LIGHT CHAIN LEVELS AS A POTENTIAL BIOMARKER FOR PREDICTING MS DISABILITY PROGRESSION