May 28 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE’S OCREVUS (OCRELIZUMAB) SHORTER 2-HOUR INFUSION TIME APPROVED IN EUROPE

* REDUCES INFUSION TIME TO 2 HOURS FROM CONVENTIONAL 3.5 HOURS FOR PATIENTS WITH RELAPSING OR PRIMARY PROGRESSIVE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

* EMA APPROVAL BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMISED, DOUBLE-BLIND ENSEMBLE PLUS STUDY, SHOWING CONSISTENT SAFETY TO CONVENTIONAL OCREVUS DOSING REGIMEN