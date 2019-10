BRIEF-Roche Says Phase 3 Study Shows Mabthera/Rituxan Superior To Mycophenolate Mofetil In Patients With Pemphigus Vulgaris

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* PHASE III PEMPHIX STUDY SHOWS ROCHE’S MABTHERA/RITUXAN (RITUXIMAB) SUPERIOR TO MYCOPHENOLATE MOFETIL IN PATIENTS WITH PEMPHIGUS VULGARIS

* 40% OF PATIENTS WITH PEMPHIGUS VULGARIS (PV) ACHIEVED SUSTAINED COMPLETE REMISSION, WITHOUT USE OF STEROIDS FOR 16 WEEKS OR MORE, WHEN TREATED WITH MABTHERA/RITUXAN COMPARED TO 9.5% OF PATIENTS ON MYCOPHENOLATE MOFETIL

* STUDY REINFORCES EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF MABTHERA/RITUXAN FOR TREATMENT OF PV, A RARE AUTOIMMUNE CONDITION CHARACTERISED BY BLISTERING OF SKIN AND MUCOUS MEMBRANES

* FULL DATA OF 52-WEEK TREATMENT PERIOD PRESENTED AT 28TH CONGRESS OF EUROPEAN ACADEMY OF DERMATOLOGY AND VENEREOLOGY (EADV) IN MADRID