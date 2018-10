Oct 22 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* SAYS WILL TO ANNOUNCE RESULTS FROM THE PHASE III ALESIA STUDY, SHOWING THAT ALECENSA® (ALECTINIB) MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF INVESTIGATOR-ASSESSED (INV) PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS)

* ALECENSA (ALECTINIB) SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED RISK OF DISEASE WORSENING OR DEATH AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT IN ASIAN PATIENTS WITH ALK-POSITIVE ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

