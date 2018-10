Oct 15 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* CHUGAI PRESENTS RESULTS FROM PHASE III STUDY OF SATRALIZUMAB IN NMOSD AT ECTRIMS 2018

* SATRALIZUMAB ADDED TO BASELINE THERAPY SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED RISK OF RELAPSE

* RESULTS WERE PRESENTED AT ECTRIMS CONGRESS HELD IN BERLIN FROM OCTOBER 10 TO 12 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2EmibNS] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)