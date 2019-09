BRIEF-Roche says Tecentriq-Avastin cocktail shows promise in liver cancer

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* SAYS TECENTRIQ IN COMBINATION WITH AVASTIN SHOWS ENCOURAGING RESULTS IN PHASE IB STUDY OF PEOPLE WITH UNRESECTABLE HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA

* SAYS STUDY SHOWED A CONFIRMED OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE OF 36% FOR PEOPLE TREATED WITH THE TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN COMBINATION IN UNRESECTABLE HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA WHO HAVE NOT RECEIVED PRIOR SYSTEMIC THERAPY

* SAYS COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN WAS SHOWN TO REDUCE THE RISK OF DISEASE WORSENING OR DEATH BY 45% COMPARED WITH TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY

* SAYS MEDIAN PFS IN THE TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN ARM WAS 5.6 MONTHS COMPARED WITH 3.4 MONTHS IN THE TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARM

* SAYS DATA ALSO SHOWED THAT 12% OF PEOPLE HAD A COMPLETE RESPONSE TO TREATMENT AND A MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE (DOR) WAS NOT YET REACHED