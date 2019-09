BRIEF-Roche says Tecentriq helped some lung cancer patients live longer

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL AS A FIRST-LINE MONOTHERAPY IN CERTAIN PEOPLE WITH ADVANCED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* ROCHE HOLDING AG - STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN AN INTERIM ANALYSIS

* ROCHE HOLDING AG - STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN AN INTERIM ANALYSIS

* ROCHE HOLDING AG - OS GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ STUDY DATA DID NOT REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE AT THIS INTERIM ANALYSIS

* ROCHE HOLDING - SAFETY FOR GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ APPEARED TO BE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE

* ROCHE - PHASE III STUDY SHOWS TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH ADVANCED NSCLC WITH HIGH PD-L1 EXPRESSION LIVE LONGER VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE

* ROCHE HOLDING AG - NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED FOR GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ

* ROCHE - GENENTECH WILL SUBMIT DATA FROM STUDY TO FDA & EMA

* ROCHE HOLDING AG - GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ WILL CONTINUE TO FINAL ANALYSIS FOR PEOPLE WITH LOWER LEVELS OF PD-L1 EXPRESSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)