Dec 16 (Reuters) - Roche Holding Ag:

* ROCHE AND SPARK THERAPEUTICS, INC. ANNOUNCE UNCONDITIONAL CLEARANCE BY UK COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY

* THE OFFERING PERIOD OF THE OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2019, UNLESS IT IS EXTENDED FURTHER Source text: [bit.ly/36D1c36] Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)