BRIEF-Roche: Tecentriq Reduced Risk Of Disease Worsening Compared With Chemotherapy Alone

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* IMVIGOR130 IS THE FIRST POSITIVE PHASE III STUDY OF A CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINATION IN PEOPLE WITH PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED ADVANCED BLADDER CANCER

* TECENTRIQ COMBINATION REDUCED THE RISK OF DISEASE WORSENING OR DEATH (PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL) COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE

* ENCOURAGING OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) RESULTS WERE OBSERVED FOR TECENTRIQ PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE IN THE INTENTION-TO-TREAT POPULATION (ITT), HOWEVER THESE DATA DID NOT REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE AT THIS INTERIM ANALYSIS