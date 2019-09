Sept 30 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* WILL TODAY ANNOUNCE POSITIVE RESULTS FROM A SINGLE-ARM COHORT OF THE PHASE II/III BLOOD FIRST ASSAY SCREENING TRIAL (BFAST), THE FIRST PROSPECTIVE STUDY TO USE ONLY BLOOD-BASED NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS) TO DETECT SPECIFIC FUSIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)