BRIEF-Roche to include new SMA drug data in U.S., Europe filings set for H2 2019

May 7 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* SAYS IN THE DOSE-FINDING PART 1 OF FIREFISH STUDY, INFANTS WITH TYPE 1 SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY SURVIVED AND ACHIEVED MILESTONES BEYOND THOSE EXPECTED IN NATURAL HISTORY OF DISEASE

* SAYS IN FIREFISH STUDY, 10 OUT OF 17 INFANTS IN THE THERAPEUTICALLY DOSED GROUP ACHIEVED A CHOP-INTEND TOTAL SCORE OF 40 POINTS OR MORE, MEDIAN CHANGE FROM BASELINE TO MONTH 12 IN CHOP-INTEND WAS 17.5 PTS

* SAYS PLANS TO INCLUDE NEW DATA PRESENTED AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF NEUROLOGY ANNUAL MEETING IN REGULATORY FILINGS IN U.S., EUROPE DURING THE SECOND HALF OF 2019