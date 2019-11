BRIEF-Roche To Present Data For 7 Approved And Investigational Medicines Across Multiple Types Of Breast Cancer

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE TO PRESENT NEW AND UPDATED DATA FOR SEVEN APPROVED AND INVESTIGATIONAL MEDICINES ACROSS MULTIPLE TYPES OF BREAST CANCER AT THE 2019 SAN ANTONIO BREAST CANCER SYMPOSIUM

* STUDY RESULTS REFLECT ADVANCEMENTS IN HER2-POSITIVE, TRIPLE-NEGATIVE, AND HORMONE RECEPTOR-POSITIVE BREAST CANCER

* FOLLOW-UP DATA FROM PIVOTAL PHASE III APHINITY STUDY EVALUATING PERJETA PLUS HERCEPTIN AND CHEMOTHERAPY IN HER2-POSITIVE EARLY BREAST CANCER

* RESULTS FROM PHASE III FEDERICA STUDY CONFIRMING NON-INFERIORITY OF A FIXED-DOSE COMBINATION OF PERJETA AND HERCEPTIN ADMINISTERED UNDER SKIN