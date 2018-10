BRIEF-Roche To Present New Data From Cancer Immunotherapy Programme at ESMO

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE TO PRESENT NEW POSITIVE DATA FROM ITS BROAD CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY PROGRAMME

* FIRST POSITIVE PHASE III STUDY RESULTS FOR A CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINATION IN BREAST CANCER, WITH TECENTRIQ PLUS NAB-PACLITAXEL

* POSITIVE DATA FOR BOTH ALECENSA IN LUNG CANCER AND TECENTRIQ IN LUNG AND LIVER CANCERS

* NEW PIVOTAL RESULTS FROM TUMOUR-AGNOSTIC ENTRECTINIB STUDY ACROSS A BROAD RANGE OF CANCER TYPES FOR PEOPLE WHOSE TUMOURS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED AS NTRK GENE FUSION-POSITIVE