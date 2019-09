Sept 13 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* GENENTECH’S FIXED DOSE SUBCUTANEOUS COMBINATION OF PERJETA AND HERCEPTIN SHOWED NON-INFERIORITY WHEN COMPARED TO INTRAVENOUS FORMULATIONS FOR PEOPLE WITH HER2-POSITIVE BREAST CANCER

* DATA WILL BE SUBMITTED TO HEALTH AUTHORITIES AROUND WORLD, INCLUDING U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION AND EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY Source text: [bit.ly/2lKvy1B] Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)