BRIEF-Roche: Updated Data On Roche's Alecensa

May 29 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* UPDATED DATA DEMONSTRATE ROCHE’S ALECENSA INCREASES OVERALL SURVIVAL RATE FOR PEOPLE WITH ALK-POSITIVE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* ALEX STUDY IS FIRST GLOBAL PHASE III STUDY TO SHOW A CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL BENEFIT IN OVERALL SURVIVAL AT FIVE YEARS (62.5% WITH ALECENSA), COMPARED WITH CRIZOTINIB (45.5%)

* DATA CONFIRM LONGER-TERM EFFICACY OF ALECENSA, BOTH IN PATIENTS WITH OR WITHOUT CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM METASTASES AT BASELINE

* DATA FURTHER SUPPORT ALECENSA AS STANDARD OF CARE FOR PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC ALK-POSITIVE NSCLC