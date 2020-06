BRIEF-Roche’s Enspryng Approved In Japan For Patients With Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder

June 29 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE’S ENSPRYNG®️ (SATRALIZUMAB) APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR ADULTS AND CHILDREN WITH NEUROMYELITIS OPTICA SPECTRUM DISORDER

* ENSPRYNG IS JAPAN’S FIRST AND ONLY APPROVED THERAPY FOR BOTH ADULTS AND CHILDREN WITH NEUROMYELITIS OPTICA SPECTRUM DISORDER (NMOSD)

* ENSPRYNG IS FIRST AND ONLY APPROVED THERAPY TARGETING INTERLEUKIN-6 (IL-6) RECEPTOR GIVEN SUBCUTANEOUSLY EVERY FOUR WEEKS

* APPROVAL IS SUPPORTED BY DATA DEMONSTRATING ENSPRYNG’S ROBUST EFFICACY, WHICH WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH A CONSISTENT SAFETY PROFILE, IN A BROAD NMOSD POPULATION AS A MONOTHERAPY AND AS AN ADD-ON THERAPY

* ASIA HAS A HIGH PREVALENCE OF NMOSD WITH LIMITED TREATMENT OPTIONS