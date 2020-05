BRIEF-Roche’s Genentech Gives Update On Cancer Research

May 7 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* NEW DATA AT ASCO20 VIRTUAL SCIENTIFIC PROGRAM REFLECTS GENENTECH’S COMMITMENT TO ACCELERATING PROGRESS IN CANCER CARE

* FIRST CLINICAL DATA FROM TIRAGOLUMAB, GENENTECH’S NOVEL ANTI-TIGIT CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY, IN COMBINATION WITH TECENTRIQ IN PEOPLE WITH PD-L1-POSITIVE METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR ALECENSA IN PEOPLE LIVING WITH ANAPLASTIC LYMPHOMA KINASE (ALK)-POSITIVE METASTATIC NSCLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)