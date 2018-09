BRIEF-Roche's Genentech Presents Interim Results Of Phase III Tecentriq Trial

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* PHASE III TRIAL OF GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED AND PLATINUM-BASED CHEMOTHERAPY SHOWED REDUCED RISK OF DISEASE WORSENING OR DEATH IN A TYPE OF PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED ADVANCED LUNG CANCER

* INTERIM ANALYSIS SHOWED THAT TECENTRIQ AND CHEMOTHERAPY REDUCED RISK OF DISEASE WORSENING OR DEATH (PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL, PFS) BY 40 PERCENT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE

* SAYS ON TECENTRIQ TRIAL - AT THIS INTERIM ANALYSIS STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE HAS NOT YET BEEN MET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: