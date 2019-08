BRIEF-Roche's Personalized Cancer Treatment Wins FDA Approval

Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* FDA APPROVES THIRD ONCOLOGY DRUG THAT TARGETS A KEY GENETIC DRIVER OF CANCER, RATHER THAN A SPECIFIC TYPE OF TUMOR

* U.S. FDA - GRANTED ACCELERATED APPROVAL TO ROZLYTREK, A TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WHOSE CANCERS HAVE SPECIFIC GENETIC DEFECT, NTRK GENE FUSION

* U.S. FDA - ROZLYTREK ALSO APPROVED FOR TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER WHOSE TUMORS ARE ROS1-POSITIVE AND IS METASTATIC

* U.S. FDA - APPROVAL OF ROZLYTREK WAS GRANTED TO GENENTECH INC