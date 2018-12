BRIEF-Roche's Pharmaceuticals Head To Be Replaced By Genentech CEO

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* CHANGES TO THE ROCHE CORPORATE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

* DANIEL O’DAY, CEO ROCHE PHARMACEUTICALS AND MEMBER OF CORPORATE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, WILL BE STEPPING DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2018

* UNTIL END OF FEBRUARY 2019 AND PRIOR TO ASSUMING NEW RESPONSIBILITIES OUTSIDE OF ROCHE, HE WILL PROVIDE HIS SUPPORT TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION OF ACTIVITIES

* BILL ANDERSON, CURRENTLY CEO OF GENENTECH, WILL BE APPOINTED CEO ROCHE PHARMACEUTICALS EFFECTIVE 1 JANUARY 2019

* ANDERSON WILL BE BASED IN BASEL, REPORT TO SEVERIN SCHWAN, ROCHE GROUP CEO AND BECOME A MEMBER OF CORPORATE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE