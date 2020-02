Feb 6 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE’S RISDIPLAM SHOWED SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN MOTOR FUNCTION IN PEOPLE AGED 2-25 WITH TYPE 2 OR 3 SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY

* FIRST PLACEBO-CONTROLLED TRIAL TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH SMA DEMONSTRATES RISDIPLAM IMPROVED OR STABILISED MOTOR FUNCTION

* MEDICALLY MEANINGFUL AND STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT RESULTS IN PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS