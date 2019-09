Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE’S SATRALIZUMAB SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED RELAPSE RISK IN SECOND POSITIVE PHASE III STUDY FOR NEUROMYELITIS OPTICA SPECTRUM

