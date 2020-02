BRIEF-Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review For Certain Types Of Lung Cancer

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO ROCHE’S TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF CERTAIN PEOPLE WITH ADVANCED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR TECENTRIQ AS A FIRST-LINE (INITIAL) MONOTHERAPY FOR PEOPLE WITH CERTAIN ADVANCED NON-SQUAMOUS AND SQUAMOUS NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* FDA IS EXPECTED TO MAKE A DECISION ON APPROVAL BY JUNE 19, 2020

* TECENTRIQ ALONE DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PEOPLE NEWLY DIAGNOSED WITH CERTAIN TYPES OF ADVANCED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER