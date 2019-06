June 2 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE’S TECENTRIQ IN COMBINATION WITH AVASTIN AND CHEMOTHERAPY FOR THE INITIAL TREATMENT OF PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER SHOWS POSITIVE DATA IN THOSE WITH LIVER METASTASES

* ROCHE HOLDING - SAFETY FOR TECENTRIQ, AVASTIN, AND CHEMOTHERAPY COMBINATION APPEARED CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILES OF INDIVIDUAL MEDICINES