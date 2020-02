Feb 14 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* CHINA NATIONAL MEDICAL PRODUCTS ADMINISTRATION GRANTS APPROVAL OF ROCHE’S TECENTRIQ IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF PEOPLE WITH EXTENSIVE-STAGE SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* MARKS FIRST APPROVAL FOR A TECENTRIQ-BASED THERAPY IN CHINA, LESS THAN A YEAR AFTER US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) AND EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) APPROVALS IN THIS INDICATION Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)