April 18 (Reuters) - Rocket Internet SE:

* INTENDS TO PLACE A NUMBER OF SHARES IN HELLOFRESH SE RESULTING IN GROSS PROCEEDS OF AT LEAST EUR 150M

* SHARES WILL BE OFFERED BY WAY OF ACCELERATED BOOK-BUILDING TO INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* PLACEMENT WILL START IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED LATER TODAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)