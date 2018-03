March 28 (Reuters) - ROCKET INTERNET SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SALE OF DELIVERY HERO SHARES TO NASPERS CLOSED

* ‍WITH CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, ROCKET INTERNET’S SHAREHOLDING IN DELIVERY HERO DECREASED TO C. 8.4%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)