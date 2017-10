Aug 14 (Reuters) - ROCKET INTERNET SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: AD-HOC: ROCKET INTERNET SE RESOLVES ON BUY-BACK PROGRAM FOR OWN SHARES FOR A MAXIMUM UP TO 100 MILLION EURO

* ‍BUYBACK PROGRAM WILL START ON AUGUST 14, 2017 AND END AT END OF APRIL 30, 2018​

* ‍TO BUY-BACK FOR A MAXIMUM UP TO 5,000,000 SHARES OF COMPANY (THIS EQUALS A MAXIMUM UP TO 3.03 % OF SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)