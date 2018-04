BRIEF-Rocket Internet SE Resolves On Public Share Purchase Offer To Buyback Own Shares

April 16 (Reuters) - Rocket Internet SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: AD-HOC: ROCKET INTERNET SE RESOLVES ON PUBLIC SHARE PURCHASE OFFER TO BUYBACK OWN SHARES FOR UP TO 15,472,912 SHARES

* SAYS TO BUYBACK UP TO 15,472,912 SHARES OF COMPANY

* SAYS THROUGH A PUBLIC SHARE PURCHASE OFFER AGAINST PAYMENT OF AN OFFER PRICE IN AMOUNT OF EUR 24.00

* SAYS PLDT ONLINE INVESTMENTS PTE. LTD COMMITTED TO ACCEPT PUBLIC SHARE PURCHASE OFFER FOR AT LEAST 6,800,000 SHARES DIRECTLY HELD BY IT

* SAYS LARGEST SHAREHOLDER OF COMPANY, GLOBAL FOUNDERS GMBH, HAS IRREVOCABLY COMMITTED NOT TO ACCEPT PUBLIC SHARE PURCHASE OFFER FOR ANY SHARES HELD BY IT