BRIEF-Rocket Internet Sees Q1 Loss Due To Lower Valuations

May 11 (Reuters) - Rocket Internet SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: AD-HOC: ROCKET INTERNET SE EXPECTS A LOSS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2020 DRIVEN BY LOWER VALUATIONS OF PARTICIPATIONS

* EXPECTS A LOSS FOR Q1 2020 OF APPROXIMATELY EUR -162 MILLION

* RESULT FOR Q1 2020 IS SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY LOWER VALUATIONS OF PARTICIPATIONS

* FINANCIAL RESULT FOR PERIOD IS EXPECTED AT APPROXIMATELY EUR -98 MILLION

* SHARE IN RESULT OF ASSOCIATED COMPANIES AND JOINT VENTURES IS EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT QUARTERLY RESULT BY AROUND EUR -48 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)