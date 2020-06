June 29 (Reuters) - Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FDA CLEARANCE OF IND FOR RP-L401 GENE THERAPY FOR INFANTILE MALIGNANT OSTEOPETROSIS

* ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS- CO'S FIFTH GENE THERAPY PROGRAM TO ENTER CLINIC IN Q4 OF 2020