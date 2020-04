April 2 (Reuters) - Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CONTINUE TO BELIEVE CO WILL ACHIEVE 2020 MILESTONES

* ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS BALANCE SHEET IS “STRONG”, COMPANY CAPITAL WILL BE SUFFICIENT INTO 2022

* ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECT TO UPDATE 2020 GUIDANCE ON MAY 6, 2020 WHEN CO REPORTS Q1 2020 RESULTS