BRIEF-Rocket Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Data From Phase 1/2 Gene Therapy Trial Of Rp-L102

May 18 (Reuters) - Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS UPDATED DATA FROM PHASE 1/2 GENE THERAPY TRIAL OF RP-L102 IN PATIENTS WITH FANCONI ANEMIA AT THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF GENE & CELL THERAPY (ASGCT) ANNUAL MEETING

* ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS - CONTINUED CLINICAL EVIDENCE DEMONSTRATES RP-L102 CAN RESTORE BONE MARROW FUNCTION OF FANCONI ANEMIA PATIENTS WITHOUT CONDITIONING

* ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ALL PATIENTS DEMONSTRATED CONTINUED IMPROVEMENT IN ENGRAFTMENT FOLLOWING ADMINISTRATION OF RP-L102 IN TRIAL

* ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS INC - NO SERIOUS DRUG-RELATED ADVERSE EVENTS HAVE BEEN OBSERVED TO DATE IN TRIAL

* ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ADDITIONAL PATIENT DATA FROM FA PROGRAM IS EXPECTED OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS

* ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS - ROCKET WILL ENGAGE WITH REGULATORY AUTHORITIES TO PROGRESS RP-L102 TOWARDS A POTENTIAL GLOBAL REGISTRATIONAL STUDY IN 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: