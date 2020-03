March 5 (Reuters) - Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

* ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.39

* ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS - AS OF DEC 31, 2019, CO HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS OF $304.1 MILLION

* ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS - STRONG BALANCE SHEET WITH CASH RUNWAY INTO 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: