March 19 (Reuters) - Rockhopper Exploration PLC:

* ROCKHOPPER EXPLORATION PLC - ALL PARTIES REMAIN COMMITTED TO FINALISATION OF NAVITAS FARM OUT AGREEMENT

* ROCKHOPPER EXPLORATION PLC - WITH NECESSARY CONTINGENCY MEASURES IN PLACE.

* ROCKHOPPER EXPLORATION PLC - UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO CURRENT MARKET UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO COVID-19 AND COMMODITY PRICE WEAKNESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: